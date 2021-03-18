Zomato Reaches Out as Litti-Chokha Vendor's Story Goes Viral
Twitter user Priyanshu Diwedi shared a post about a Litti-Chokha vendor from Mumbai, who is in financial crisis.
The internet coming together to extend support to those in need is extremely heart-warming. Earlier this year, an auto driver from Mumbai, Desraj Jodsingh, had received financial help from social media to fund his granddaughter’s education after a post on his struggles had gone viral.
In another such incident, a Twitter thread about a struggling Litti-Chokha vendor from Mumbai has gone viral. Litti-Chokha is a native delicacy of Bihar.
The Twitter user, Priyanshu Diwedi, shared a post about the vendor Yogesh.
Diwedi wrote that Yogesh sits near Versova Beach and, according to him, sells the best litti-chokha in town for just Rs 20. Due to financial stress Yogesh is planning to shut his shop, Dwivedi added.
Diwedi also requested Zomato to help the vendor by listing his shop on the food delivery platform. He even tagged Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.
Even actor Manoj Bajpayee shared the thread and asked Zomato to help Yogesh with his endeavour.
As soon as the tweet started grabbing eyeballs, Zomato reached out.
The food delivery company responded by asking for the vendor’s contact details in order to get him listed on the platform as soon as possible.
Diwedi thanked Zomato for the gesture. He also asked his followers to help in any which way they can.
Netizens were touched by this entire incident. They not only lauded Zomato for helping Yogesh out, they also came forward to try and help Yogesh.
