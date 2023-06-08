Zomato Draws Flak For Its ‘Kachra Bhi Khelega’ Campaign; Called Out For Casteism

For the unversed, the hit 2001 film Lagaan featured a marginalized Dalit character who was ostracized from the village due to his caste. Throughout the film, his real name is not revealed and instead, other characters use 'Kachra' as a casteist slur to refer to him.

Later, in the course of the film, he is included in the cricket team by Aamir Khan despite the backlash from other team members. He eventually helps the team win against the British players.