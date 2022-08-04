7-Year-Old Works as Zomato Delivery Partner After Father’s Accident, Video Viral
The boy goes to school in the morning and carries out deliveries from 6 pm-11 pm every day.
A 7-year-old boy from New Delhi was recently seen delivering food as a Zomato delivery partner. The boy, whose name is not known yet, took up his father's job after he met with an accident.
A Twitter user who ordered food on Zomato was presumably surprised after seeing the young boy deliver his order. He took a 30-second video asking the boy why he was doing this work. That’s when the boy spoke about his father. He also revealed that he attended school in the morning and carried out deliveries till 11 pm every day.
Rahul Mittal, the user who shared the video also gave the boy chocolates as encouragement. He wrote, “This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato”
Watch the video here:
Zomato has also responded to the video and asked Mittal to send more details about the boy in order to help him. More updates on this are awaited.
Netizens have also sympathised with the boy and praised his courage. Others have spoken about how Zomato should take cognizance of the matter and help the boy. Here are some reactions:
