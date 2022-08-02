Zomato Plans To Rebrand Itself as ‘Eternal’, To Have Multiple CEOs, Reveals Memo

Food delivery giant Zomato is internally rebranding itself as 'Eternal' – a proposed parent company that would house its multiple businesses – a memo accessed by Reuters revealed.

"We are transitioning from a company where I was the CEO to a place where we will have multiple CEOs running each of our businesses...all acting as peers to each other," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in the memo.

Apart from Zomato, this will include quick commerce startup Blinkit, kitchen and food ingredients supplier Hyperpure, and Feeding India, a non-profit that aims to alleviate hunger among the poor.