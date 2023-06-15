Zara’s New Summer Collection Shirt With ‘Chawal’ Slogan Has 'Desis' in Splits

The new collection features a white shirt with some random Hindi words embroidered on it and the desi twitter is in splits.

On one side of the shirt, a symbol of sun is embroidered with a not-so-meaningful Hindi phrase "Dilli ki dhoop Dilli (Delhi's heat/sun Delhi)" written besides it, and on the other side, under its pocket, the word "Chawal (rice)" is sewn along with 'elements of voyage'.