Zara’s New Summer Collection Shirt With ‘Chawal’ Slogan Has 'Desis' in Splits

The Zara shirt has "Dilli ki dhoop Dilli" and "Chawal —"elements of voyage" embroidered on it.

i

In recent years, Zara, the fashion and luxury brand has become quite popular in urban India. Now its latest summer collection has caught the attention of netizens, but for a hilarious reason this time.

The new collection features a white shirt with some random Hindi words embroidered on it and the desi twitter is in splits.

On one side of the shirt, a symbol of sun is embroidered with a not-so-meaningful Hindi phrase "Dilli ki dhoop Dilli (Delhi's heat/sun Delhi)" written besides it, and on the other side, under its pocket, the word "Chawal (rice)" is sewn along with 'elements of voyage'.

As soon as desi Twitter spotted these hilarious designs, they couldn't help but poke fun at it. Some even attempted to decipher the company's intention behind the design and the Hindi words, while some demanded another shirt/ coat with the words 'Rajma' written on it to compliment this one. Others speculated if Zara intended to depict a 'sunrise' but misinterpreted and wrote chawal/rice instead!

A user commented, "Just needs a brown-coloured overcoat that says Rajma"

Another user wrote, "Ahahahahha...talk about localisation gone wrong. And I agree it must've been Rise". Hahhaha this is so cool. I almost want to buy it. I already checked stock in SG."

Check out other responses:

Topics:  Viral   Funny   Zara 

