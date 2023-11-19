World Cup Song to Dhol: Fans Bring Out Their Creative Best Ahead of India vs Aus

The ICC World Cup final between India and Australia is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, and fans are all set to root for their Men in Blue.
As India is eyeing its third World Cup trophy, several fans have brought out their creative best on social media with witty memes and fun videos.
One such video that caught people's attention was the viral World Cup song. Shared by creator Wajahat Hasan on Instagram, the singers mention each player in their song. Netizens also pointed out that the song's composition was based on a religious song.
Have a look at it here:
In Nagpur, members of the Shivadnya Pratishthan played traditional Maharashtrian dhol to cheer up team India for their final match.
Watch the video here:
But this is not the only extent to which fans went. Some fans even held havan and prayer meets around the country for team India ahead of the World Cup final.
Several videos of such meetings, from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur to Varanasi's Scindia Ghat, went viral on the internet.
Have a look:
India previously won the ICC World Cup trophy in 1983 and 2011. Meanwhile, Australia, which is a five-time winner, will be eyeing its sixth trophy at the match.
This will be the second time in the history of the World Cup after 2003 that India and Australia will face each other in the finals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)