Zoom Hack: Woman Uses Pic of Herself to Sneak Out of Video Call
A Zoom hack that almost succeeded!
Months into the pandemic, Zoom is still where a majority of our lives are happening but that doesn't mean we enjoy it. The struggle of having to sit through a boring work meeting or lecture is still incredibly real. Something a Mexican politician tried to sneak out of recently.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, politician Valentina Batres can be seen trying to sneak out of a Zoom video call. She does this by switching on Zoom's virtual background feature to make it seem like she's still on the call.
Well, it ALMOST did work...but not quite.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Mexican lawyer Jorge Gaviño Ambriz wrote - "Deputy @valentinabtg : And I thought that you were paying a lot of attention to my speech, when I realized that that attentive look was a photograph."
Take a look:
The video has gone viral on social media, with many users applauding the clever hack while also laughing at how marvellously it failed.
If you're looking for some of the funniest Zoom call disasters that have happened, we have a list right here.
