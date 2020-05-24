The online video calling app may have existed in a pre COVID world but it almost feels like it didn’t. Ever since we’ve locked down, Zoom calls have been the rage. From professional meetings to online classes to virtual dinner plans, a Zoom call is the latest cool place to be. In the process of connecting virtually, we’ve also realised how terribly wrong a Zoom call can go if you’re not too careful about which buttons to push. Intrigued? Watch the video to find just how entertaining Zoom mishaps can be!Editor: Veeru Krishan MohanIndia Is Full of ‘Covidiots’, Meet Some of Them Right Here