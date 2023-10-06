Woman Named Siri Forced to Change Name After Apple's New Software Update

A 26-year-old fitness trainer from the UK has been compelled to change her name due to a recent update in Apple's iOS software, which rendered her name a constant trigger for iPhones.
Siri Price, based in Edinburgh, had to rebrand herself as "Siz" to prevent her friends' iPhones from responding to their calls using the phrase "Hey Siri."
After the software update, simply saying "Siri" activates the voice-activated digital assistant, causing considerable inconvenience for Ms. Price and her acquaintances.
"I work in a gym with a lot of people around so everyone learned quite quickly not to say 'Hey' when they greet me or there would be a lot of bleeping going on," Ms. Price told The Sun.
The recent change now makes it challenging for people to address her even by her actual name, frustrating both her and her colleagues.
While Ms. Price's name "Siri" means "beautiful woman who leads you to victory" in Old Norse, Apple's Siri acronym stands for 'Speech Interpretation and Recognition Interface.'
Ms. Price expressed her dismay, suggesting that Apple could have opted for another name to avoid causing such inconveniences to those named Siri.
Another peculiar incident involving digital assistant triggers was reported in the US, where a woman named Alexa Seary experienced a similar issue due to her full name being a trigger for two digital assistants, Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Sun)
