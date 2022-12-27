Woman Goes Viral After Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Sits Next To Her On Flight
She was seated next to Sobhraj on her Qatar Airways flight to Doha.
We may be obsessed with true crime thrillers and serial killer documentaries but how many of us will be able to keep their cool if they are seated next to a serial killer, on a long flight to Doha? This woman is going viral for just that!
French serial killer, Charles Sobhraj - who was behind at least 20 murders in the 1970s - was recently deported to France and hence, released from a prison in Nepal. According to AFP (Agence France-Presse), the top court freed him on health grounds, ruling that continuing to keep him in prison would be a Human Rights infringement.
PTI reported that he was transported to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR647, from where he was set to leave for Paris. It was his neighboring passenger on the Qatar flight who's going viral for her reactions!
As soon as the now-viral images from inside the flight hit the Internet, netizens poured in with their thoughts, jokes and opinions on this bizarre situation. While most were noticing how the woman is trying her best to maintain a distance from Sobhraj, others pointed out how such an infamous serial killer was being made to travel in economy, amidst a huge volume of civilians.
Check what netizens are saying here:
Topics: Viral Charles Sobhraj
