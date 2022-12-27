Woman Goes Viral After Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Sits Next To Her On Flight

We may be obsessed with true crime thrillers and serial killer documentaries but how many of us will be able to keep their cool if they are seated next to a serial killer, on a long flight to Doha? This woman is going viral for just that!

French serial killer, Charles Sobhraj - who was behind at least 20 murders in the 1970s - was recently deported to France and hence, released from a prison in Nepal. According to AFP (Agence France-Presse), the top court freed him on health grounds, ruling that continuing to keep him in prison would be a Human Rights infringement.

PTI reported that he was transported to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR647, from where he was set to leave for Paris. It was his neighboring passenger on the Qatar flight who's going viral for her reactions!