Woman From Uttar Pradesh Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Srivastava told GWR, "In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair. Long hair enhances the beauty of a woman."

According to GWR, Srivastava spends 40-45 minutes washing her hair before drying it off by detangling it with her hands. She usually washes her hair twice a week. "I lay a sheet down on which I detangle my hair while standing on my bed," she said.

Once her hair is detangled and dried, Srivastava braids it and ties it into a bun.

"People come to me, touch my hair, take pictures, and take selfies with me, and they often inquire about the products I use, as my hair is beautiful. I tell them what I apply to my hair, and they express their intention to do the same to achieve healthy hair," she further told GWR.

Srivastava also shared that she is 'overjoyed' to hold the title and that she used to 'dream about it'.