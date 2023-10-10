Woman Caught Doing Yoga On Road Receives Police Warning In Rajkot

A woman in Rajkot, Gujarat, found herself in trouble after she was filmed performing yoga asanas in the middle of a busy road. The video, shared by the Gujarat police on social media, shows the woman, identified as Dina Parmar, disrupting traffic by doing yoga in the middle of the road.

In the video, she is seen doing splits in the middle of the road as oncoming cars come to a halt behind her. She then proceeds to strike a yoga pose while the traffic remains disrupted.