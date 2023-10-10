Woman Caught Doing Yoga On Road Receives Police Warning In Rajkot

A woman in Rajkot, Gujarat, found herself in trouble after she was filmed performing yoga asanas in the middle of a busy road. The video, shared by the Gujarat police on social media, shows the woman, identified as Dina Parmar, disrupting traffic by doing yoga in the middle of the road.
In the video, she is seen doing splits in the middle of the road as oncoming cars come to a halt behind her. She then proceeds to strike a yoga pose while the traffic remains disrupted.
The Gujarat police posted the video with a caption urging people to follow traffic rules and avoid misusing public spaces:
Later in the video, the woman is seen apologizing for her actions, and stating that aside from this incident, she adheres to all traffic rules and encourages others to do the same.
She was released after paying a fine for her behavior.
The video is making waves on the internet, having garnered 51.4K views and several likes and reposts.
