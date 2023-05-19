ADVERTISEMENT

Thane Police Reacts To Video Of Duo Taking A Bath While Riding Scooter

After reviewing the clip, Thane Police responded to the tweet, stating that they will take necessary action.

Thane Police Reacts To Video Of Duo Taking A Bath While Riding Scooter
A peculiar incident caught on camera has left netizens astounded, as it shows a woman and a man taking a "bath" while riding on a scooter. The incident reportedly occurred in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

A Twitter user shared the clip, urging the police to take strict action against the individuals involved.

The video captures a woman and a man on a scooter, carrying a bucket of water with them. As the man steers the scooter, the woman can be seen pouring water over them using a mug.

Expressing concern, the Twitter user wrote, "@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPolice This is Ulhasnagar. Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on the busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action, including deletion of social media content, to prevent others from engaging in such public nonsense."

In response to the tweet and after reviewing the video, the Thane police addressed the matter promptly. They replied to the now-viral clip, stating, "Your information has been reported to Traffic Control Room, Thane, for necessary action."

Topics:  Maharashtra   Thane Police   Going Viral 

