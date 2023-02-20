Woman Asks ChatGPT To Draft 'Passive Aggressive' Email After 6-Hour Flight Delay
The woman shared the result with the caption, "This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?"
OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT has gained significant popularity since its launch in November last year. Its ability to generate accurate and comprehensive answers has made it a valuable tool for various tasks, including completing assignments, drafting emails, and more.
It's impressive to see how people are finding innovative ways to use the chatbot to make their lives easier. A recent instance of using ChatGPT is certainly taking internet by storm.
A woman is going viral after sharing her experience with the chatbot. She took to social media to share how she asked ChatGPT to write an email to an airline after her six-hour flight delay.
Her specific instruction was, "Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist.”
And ChatGPT delivered, and how!
The chatbot produced a highly impressive result, an extensive email written in detail. A part of it read, "I am writing to express my extreme frustration and disappointment with the experience I had on my recent flight with your airline. Firstly, my flight was significantly delayed by 6 hours with no updates or communication from your staff while we were at the airport."
Take a look:
The woman was so impressed by the chatbot's service that she posted ChatGPT's result with the caption, "This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?"
Since the time of posting, the Instagram reel has garnered over 56K likes.
