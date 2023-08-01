ADVERTISEMENT
Wholesome Video of a Mother and Her Pilot Son Will Melt Your Heart

Witnessing the precious love between a mother and her son, the internet users have flooded the comments section

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
No matter how old one gets, the love between a mother and her child knows no bounds, and this video is a testament to that. The video shows a mother's invaluable reaction after she learns that her son is the captain of the flight she boarded.

In the video, the woman is overjoyed upon seeing her son as the pilot and embraces him lovingly. The video was posted on Instagram with a caption, "PROUD MAMA! This mother breaks out in tears and shouts for joy when she finds out her son is piloting the flight that she is on."

Witnessing the precious love between a mother and her son, the internet users have flooded the comments section and the video has garnered over a million views.

One user wrote, "There is no love stronger than the unconditional love that a mother has for her son/daughter."

Another user wrote, "That's the flight I want to be on. Because he's not letting anything happen to his special cargo"

Here are some other comments:

Topics:  Viral   wholesome 

