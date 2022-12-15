Netizens Are in Awe of This Daughter Who Got Her 50-Year-Old Mother Remarried
"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today,", wrote a user.
Wedding season is upon us and social media is currently filled with countless wedding pictures. But this wedding post from Shillong stands out for a beautiful reason — a 50-year-old Moushumi Chakraborty, a widowed mother, was married off by her daughter, Deb Arti. While society still holds many prejudices against widows, and remarriage, this story is heartwarming.
Deb shared a heartfelt post about her mother's wedding on Instagram. She shared the pictures from the wedding and wrote, "You looked the gorgeous BRIDE ever. And thank you, loved being your bridesmaid."
Deb lost her father at a very young age, and her mother, Moushumi, who was only 25 at the time, raised Deb as a single parent. Moushumi moved to her mother's place and started working as a teacher to support Deb.
The mother-daughter duo share a beautiful bond and while Moushumi was happy being a single mother, Deb wanted her mother to have the love she rightfully deserved. After many years, Deb succeeded in convincing Moushumi to leave her apprehensions behind and give herself a second chance at love.
Finally, Moushumi found her partner, Swapnil, who hails from West Bengal and the duo got married in March. Deb shared a video celebrating a 3 month anniversary of her parents.
The netizens loved this heartwarming story and left some beautiful comments on the post. Read here:
Some users gave their blessings to Deb for her beautiful gesture. One of them wrote, "God bless you girl.. you inspire....may your mother have a long and a happy life ahead."
Another user congratulated the couple and wished them the best. She wrote, "Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.. All my good wishes to you and you Ma and her partner. It's incredible"
Read the other comments here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.