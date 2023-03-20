Wheelchair-Bound Man Sets Guinness World Record For Largest GPS Drawing
Inspiring several disabled athletes, Sujith Varghese sets world record for largest GPS drawing in Dubai.
A man who is also a wheelchair-user, has set a new Guinness World Record for creating the largest GPS drawing, inspiring thousands of viewers on Instagram.
Sujith Varghese accomplished a remarkable feat by traversing Dubai's streets, passing by the prominent Burj Khalifa neighborhood, and going through the Dubai Mall.
In just sixteen hours, the video of his achievement, which was posted on the Instagram page of Guinness World Records, has received over 4.6 lakh views and 46,000 likes.
Take a look:
Being paralyzed in a bike accident in 2013, Varghese wanted to demonstrate that athletes with perseverance can overcome any challenge.
In a statement, he explained that he was inspired by Dubai's commitment to promoting access for people with disabilities, which motivated him to attempt this record-breaking feat.
In the video, Varghese is shown using his wheelchair to trace out the icon of a wheelchair-user.
Speaking to GWR, Sujith shared, “It was beautiful to draw a slogan that everyone understands and transcends the borders of languages. We have sent a message to the world via Dubai and Guinness of World Records belonging to a community of like-minded people around the world. And it was beautiful to set off from Dubai, the city most rich in values and accessibility of important people.”
His achievement has captured the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide, inspiring them to overcome their own challenges and reach for their dreams.
