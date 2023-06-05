ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp Exchange Between a Man and a Scammer Leads to a Hilarious Life-Lesson

The scammer advised the man and wrote, "making friends is good, but making money is much better."

i

By now you must be aware of a scam going on the instant messaging apps, where the scammers con people by offering them fake work opportunities. While there are some people who have already fallen victim of this scam, many are being vigilant and giving back to the scammers. However this man's WhatsApp exchange with one such scammer has left the internet in splits.

A Twitter user Mahesh shared his hilarious experience with the caption, "A WhatsApp scammer taught me a valuable lesson today." He also shared screenshots of his conversation.

In the texts, the scammer approached Mahesh with a work opportunity. Since he was already aware of such incidents, he decided to have some fun with the scammer and responded that instead of a job, he is on a lookout for some friends.

Initially, the scammer ignored his reply and continued pushing the job, but then finally advised Mahesh that, "Making friends is good, but making money is even better. Life is not solely about love and friends. Consider your own survival in this world."

The conversation continued for a while and the scammer tried to convince Mahesh to concentrate on earning money for himself and forget about making friends. Amused by the scammer, Mahesh, too, kept engaging with him, but didn't fall for the scam.

The humorous post has the internet impressed, and the users have left some equally funny responses on it.

A user wrote, "Not the hero we needed, but the hero we deserved"

Another user commented, "You should totally listen to this guy and make some money! Sounds legit"

Here are some more reactions:

