JioCinema Skips John Oliver's Ep on PM Modi: What He Said & How Netizens Reacted

The latest episode of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight titled "Indian Elections, Trump & Red Lobster," which critiques Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not yet been aired by HBO's official streaming partner JioCinema as of Monday, 3 June. The episode reportedly is critical of the ruling dispensation, has satirical jokes about the Prime Minister and even touches upon rising incidents of violence against minorities in India.

Viacom18, controlled by Reliance Industries, has a deal with Warner Bros to stream popular HBO shows and movies through JioCinema.

The episode will reportedly air on 6 June on YouTube, after the results of the Lok Sabha elections.