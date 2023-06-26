How John Oliver Became Reddit's Unlikely Hero in a Fight Against Corporate Greed

If you have been browsing Reddit lately, you might have noticed a peculiar phenomenon: almost every subreddit is flooded with pictures of John Oliver, the British comedian and host of Last Week Tonight. You might wonder what Oliver has to do with Reddit, and why he is suddenly so popular among the site's users. The answer lies in a hilarious and surreal protest against Reddit's owners, who are trying to charge developers for accessing the site's data.

The origin of the protest



It all started with a poll on r/pics, one of the most popular subreddits on the site, where users can post and vote on pictures of anything. The poll asked users to choose between two options: "Only allow pictures of John Oliver" or "Allow any picture". The poll was meant to be a joke, but it backfired when more than 80% of the voters chose the first option.