West Bengal Designer To Dress Queen Consort Camilla For King Charles' Coronation

Priyanka received an email from the UK thanking her for designing a brooch for King Charles III.

Published
A fashion designer from West Bengal's rural Hooghly district, Priyanka Mallick, is thrilled to announce that two of her designs will be worn by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during the coronation ceremony scheduled to be held on 7 May.

The designer took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of the letter she received from the Buckingham Palace.

She wrote, "I am honored to receive a letter of appreciation by Her Majesty The Queen Consort from Buckingham Palace, as I gifted her my designs of dress for her coronation. Additionally, I previously shared with you that His Majesty The King was gifted my designs of brooch for his coronation."

Priyanka received an email cum appreciation letter from the United Kingdom thanking her for designing a butterfly brooch for His Majesty The King Charles III. She has also designed the dress that Queen Consort Camilla will wear to the monumental occasion.

Priyanka, who holds degrees from Harvard and Stanford Universities of the US, and is a member of the Royal Commonwealth Society of the UK, is excited about her designs being selected.

The dresses will be stitched locally with her inputs as she is in touch with London-based stylists and workers. Priyanka is recovering from an ailment and unfortunately will not be able to attend the ceremony physically, but she will join the ceremony virtually.

