Wedding Meets World Cup Win: Viral Clip Shows UP Newlywed's Unique Celebration

India's World Cup victory over South Africa took place in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on 5 November.

In a heartwarming display of wedding joy and cricket triumph, a couple in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, united their special day with India's ICC World Cup win over South Africa. Bride Daniya and groom Soib Siddiqui, joined by their jubilant wedding attendees, took center stage, adorned with the Indian flag and images of cricket maestro Virat Kohli, capturing a memorable and distinct celebration.

Speaking to ANI, Soiab expressed his delight, "It is a ‘double dhamaka’ for me as today is my wedding, and India has also won today." Daniya shared the sentiment, remarking, "It feels amazing. We will remember this day forever. The happiness is double."

The viral video of this joyous moment has received an outpour of love and well wishes.

Here's how the internet is reacting:

On 5 November, India marked an impressive victory over South Africa by a remarkable 243 runs. The Indian team amassed 326 runs, with Virat Kohli's outstanding performance, scoring 101, setting the stage for India's triumph.

Credits also went to the Indian bowlers, who wrapped up the South African innings in just 27.1 overs.

