A Big Win Over SA, But Most Importantly - India's Fielding Medal Goes to...

Eight wins in eight matches and Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team are on an incredible unbeaten run at the ICC World Cup 2023, with the tournament also now nearing its home leg.
Sunday in Kolkata was expected to be the clash of the title favourites with India and South Africa, the top two ranked teams in the tournament, facing off but once again India managed to close out an extremely easy victory, defeating the Proteas by a massive 243
After Virat Kohli's record breaking century helped the team post 326/5, India bundled out the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul. It was a masterclass by the Indian bowlers once again but even as social media celebrating the big win, the big question left for Monday morning was - who will win the team's best fielder medal?
Fielding coach T Dilip this time handed the medal to a new candidate - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
'This (medal) is something we started in this tournament and Dilip sir has mentioned many times that this medal is not merely about catching and getting run outs. It's about more than that,' said Rohit Sharma in the video posted by BCCI.
'The idea of this medal is to make sure that every 15 people deserve to claim this medal. It's not about just one catch or one hard work. It's about what impact you made at the time and I think in this match, Ro has made a difference with his tactical awareness. He has also been outstanding keeping his body on the line. He deserves it,' said the coach.
