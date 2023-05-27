ADVERTISEMENT

Watch This Toddler From US Enjoy An Indian Meal in This Adorable Video

The toddler enjoyed Indian food, especially the 'papad.'

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
A delightful video of a little girl from the US eating Indian cuisine in New York City has gone viral on the internet. The clip was shared by her mother, Bridget Coolick on Instagram.

Coolick often documents her children's videos and shares them on her account. In this clip, she captured her toddler, Sophia, gorging on Indian food including papad, dal, naan, rice and paani puri.

In the adorable two-part video Spohia could be seen enjoying her food, and especially the papad.

While posting the video, Coolick wrote, "So happy when she says “more please” 🥰 #indianfood #parenthood #toddler
This is Part 1 of our dinner at Angel Indian Restaurant (@angel_indian_restaurant) in Jackson Heights, Queens, NYC. My favourite food was the Lassuni Gobi, but it was too spicy for Sophia. She loved the Dal and Naan,"

The post has received many comments from Indians and non-Indians alike and they just can't get over Sophia's cuteness. Here's what they said:

A user wrote, "Look at Sophia developing her global palate"

The Indian restaurant where the family had the food also responded, and said, "Thank you so much for coming. She's our cutest customer till date, we will carry this memory in our hearts for a long time for sure. Angel eating at Angel Indian Restaurant"

Here are some other responses:

