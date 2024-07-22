Watch: Old Age Home Women Groove to Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba'; Actor Reacts

Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' hook-step from Bad Newz became a viral trend on the internet even before the film hit the big screens. Recently, a group of saree-clad women from an old age home in Karnataka also participated in the trend.
The now viral video features elderly women from the Shantai Vruddashram in Belgaum, grooving to 'Tauba Tauba' and performing Kaushal's popular signature step. Have a look:
The video gained over five million views since the time it was first posted on Instagram. Kaushal also reacted to the reel with a couple of heart emojis by taking to the comments section.
Take a look:
‘Tauba Tauba’ is sung by Karan Aujla, and features Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The song became a chartbuster soon after its release. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz hit the theatres on 19 July. The film also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role.
