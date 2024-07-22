Vicky Kaushal Says He Was Nearly Beaten By a Mob During Gangs of Wasseypur Shoot

"The coal smuggling that was shown in the film was real. We shot it. One incident happened when we went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining. I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks," Vicky said.

The actor added, “We were shooting them secretly and some people came. There were 500 people surrounding us. So, the camera attendant was an old man, some 50 plus. That guy called the unit saying that the camera wouldn’t come on time because we were caught up in a situation here. Hearing him talk over the phone, the person there thought that he was calling somebody influential. That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. Both of us were about to get beaten up. We somehow escaped and saved our lives.”

After being an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur, Vicky made his acting debut Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. The actor has so far appeared in several hit films including Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur, among others.