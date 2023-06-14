Visually Impaired Girl’s Mother Getting an Honorary Degree Wins Internet’s Heart

A picture of a mother receiving an honorary degree alongside her daughter has resurfaced on the internet. The image is from 2018, when the mother Havva Kul was awarded the degree for helping her visually impaired daughter Berru Merve Kul complete her 4-year graduate degree.
According to a BBC report, the University of Sakarya in Turkey lacked reading material in Braille or audio sources for Berru, which is when Kul stepped in to help out her daughter.
Kul read aloud all the texts and notes to Berru. So, to recognise Kul's efforts and dedication to her daughter's education, the university wanted to show bestowed her with the honorary degree.
The image from the graduation ceremony was reshared on Twitter with a caption, "Overheard: Mom who helped her blind daughter graduate from law school by attending every class and reading each textbook out aloud for 4 years received an honorary law degree for her effort."
As the post went viral, many social media users were moved by the mother's love, and left comments appreciating her.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)