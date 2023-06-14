ADVERTISEMENT

Visually Impaired Girl’s Mother Getting an Honorary Degree Wins Internet’s Heart

Havva Kul was bestowed with an honorary degree for her dedication to her daughter's education

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Visually Impaired Girl’s Mother Getting an Honorary Degree Wins Internet’s Heart
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A picture of a mother receiving an honorary degree alongside her daughter has resurfaced on the internet. The image is from 2018, when the mother Havva Kul was awarded the degree for helping her visually impaired daughter Berru Merve Kul complete her 4-year graduate degree.

According to a BBC report, the University of Sakarya in Turkey lacked reading material in Braille or audio sources for Berru, which is when Kul stepped in to help out her daughter.

Kul read aloud all the texts and notes to Berru. So, to recognise Kul's efforts and dedication to her daughter's education, the university wanted to show bestowed her with the honorary degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image from the graduation ceremony was reshared on Twitter with a caption, "Overheard: Mom who helped her blind daughter graduate from law school by attending every class and reading each textbook out aloud for 4 years received an honorary law degree for her effort."

As the post went viral, many social media users were moved by the mother's love, and left comments appreciating her.

Also Read

This Cool Nani’s Post-breakup Advice Is Mending Hearts on the Internet

This Cool Nani’s Post-breakup Advice Is Mending Hearts on the Internet

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   Mother and Daughter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×