Watch: Mumbai Family Celebrating Son's 35% Score in 10th Boards is Pure Joy

Most Indian parents are obsessed with their kids' school and college grades. However, it's encouraging to see a Mumbai family celebrating their son's results after he scored 35 per cent in his 10th board exams.
The viral video of Karad and his parents has been posted by an IAS officer on Twitter. While sharing the clip, he wrote in Hindi, "A Class 10 student from Mumbai secured 35% marks in his exam. But instead of being sad or angry, his parents celebrated his success.''
Internet users are showering love on the parents' adorable reaction. Some people noted that 'though marks maybe important, but they are not everything', and they wished that more parents come forward and celebrate their children's milestones.
A user wrote, "Great initiative. Parents shouldn't pressure their kids to get good grades. They need to stay positive. Parental pressure can often make children prone to stress n anxiety. They r much likely to become insecure n doubtful for their own potential."
Another user wrote, "Gazab. (Amazing) I envy this kid MANN. My parents still aren't satisfied with me after playing nationals, being a straight-A student, and being talented in other fields."
Check out more reactions here:
