Someone Made a Convertible Auto-Rickshaw & Internet is Impressed

"All new Rolls Royce Auto Convertible", commented a user on the viral post

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
There is absolutely no dearth of talent in India and its fascinating to see how people come up with ingenious ideas with limited resources. One such talent aka jugaad has impressed the netizens once again.

A video of a modified convertible auto is going viral on the internet. Shared by Instagram page 'autorikshaw_kerala_', the clip is quite fascinating to say the least.

In the video, one can see how with a push of a button, the roof of the auto retracts and folds back like in a convertible car. Since the video was posted, it has garnered close to 75k likes and has crossed over a million views.

Netizens have admired this unique auto and left some comments applauding the creativity and have even come up with interesting names for the auto.

One user wrote, "All new Rolls Royce Auto Convertible"

Another user commented, "Mini Cooper who?"

Here are other reactions:

Topics:  Viral   Jugaad 

