Woman Uses Bedsheet to Make Projector Screen; Netizens Call It Ultimate Jugaad
If there's one thing that Indians know how to do best — it is finding a cheap 'jugaad' to any problem!
If there's one thing that Indians know how to do best — it is finding a cheap alternative to any problem!
Just like this woman's idea to use a white bedsheet and turn it into a makeshift screen projector instead of buying an expensive projector screen, is earning appreciation from the netizens.
A Twitter user shared his wife's unique jugaad and wrote, "I was telling my wife we can install a rollable motorsied projector screen in the room. It will cost around 20-25k. She pulled out this sheet with 4 clips and said watch on this!"
The post went viral in no time with netizens applauding his wife for saving him so much money, while others suggested other jugaads that they've been using!
One user wrote, "Indian ladies are best in saving money. Kudos to your wife, Sir."
Another user wrote, "I just painted the wall in kinda light brown brick colour with Asian paints royalle and it has very good light bounce properties.. Have been using this wall as a screen for around 1.5 years."
Check other responses here:
Topics: Jugaad Desi Jugaad
