Viral Video To Coke Studio: Internet Reacts To Pakistani Sisters, Justin Bibis
One YouTube user commented, "There's so much talent and potential in Pakistan."
If you're familiar with the ins and outs of Desi Internet, you might not have forgotten a 2015 clip of Pakistani sisters singing Baby (yes, the Justin Bieber song) without knowing how to speak in English. In a delightful update, the viral sensations are now singers on Pakistan's highly acclaimed music show, Coke Studio!
After they turned into viral sensations, sisters Saania Tabayda and Muqaddas were invited to TV shows for live performances and also featured in the 2015 Cricket World Cup anthem. Hailing from Lahore, the sisters also reportedly showed up at the Coke Studio office. Cut to: their debut in the 14th season of Coke Studio where the sisters, popularly known as Justin Bibis, featured in Hasan Raheem's Peechay Hutt performance.
Speaking to Brut, the sisters described their journey, commenting, "We saw that our song was playing at a TV repair shop on breaking news. It had washed over the whole of Pakistan". The small clip, that was recorded when they were challenged to sing any English song in the park, went viral without their knowledge. The following seven years have changed the life of the sisters who come from a humble family.
We later realized that such a small clip has done such a big, big job for us and we've become famous.JUSTIN BIBIS
As soon as their debut on Coke Studio was released, netizens showered the duo with love and support. One YouTube user commented, "There's so much talent and potential in Pakistan" while another wrote, "You deserve all the happiness in the world...lots of love from Belgium."
Here are some more reactions:
