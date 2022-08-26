Coke Studio Pakistan Singer Left Homeless After Floods, Netizens Raise Funds

The devastating pictures show Wahab and his family standing in front of their flood-rudden mud home and his children sitting under a charpoy.

After Nishat's post, many people came forward and offered help by starting an online fundraiser for him and his family. Even the government took notice of the viral post, and according to a report by News18, Wahab and his family have been evacuated and shifted to Dera Murad Jamali.

Some users criticized Coke Studio for not helping the singer in this trying time.