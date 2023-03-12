Viral: Pakistani Dad Schools Reporter At Aurat March; Netizens Laud Him

The video has since been viewed over 335.8k times and has received over 2800 likes on Twitter.

In the first video, Lenna’s father could be seen answering a question by a reporter on the “purpose” of the ‘Aurat March’ as he advised the man to complete his homework in a proper manner.

The man further said that most of the laws, except for sexual harassment, are against women and those working in different sectors feel overlooked. “If you go to a court of law, or anywhere else, women’s voice is represented less. If you don’t know, then try sending a lone woman to a police station… or a court," the man said, urging the reporter to read more on gender studies.

The man's response has received widespread praise for his progressive outlook. His daughter took to Twitter to express her gratitude for her father's unwavering support, stating, "I have to add that it's a privilege in Pakistan to have a supportive father and it breaks my heart that so many women don't have that. I wish that for every girl, every young adult, and every woman."

The video of Lenna's father defending Aurat March has been hailed as a positive sign of change in Pakistani society. Many social media users have shown their support for the senior citizen.

Take a look: