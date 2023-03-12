Viral: Pakistani Dad Schools Reporter At Aurat March; Netizens Laud Him
A Twitter user commented under the now-viral Twitter thread, "Can your dad adopt me?"
Aurat March, which translates to 'Women's March', is an annual rally held across Pakistan on International Women's Day. The event serves as a platform for women to voice their grievances and celebrate womanhood. The first Aurat March was held in Karachi in 2018, and since then, it has become a nationwide phenomenon, with thousands of women taking to the streets to demand their rights.
A video of a Pakistani father schooling a reporter on the purpose of Aurat March, has gone viral on social media.
The man, who is seen answering a reporter's question, advised the journalist to read more on gender studies and understand the laws that favor men in different sectors.
The incident was shared by the man's daughter who captioned the clip with, “Pakistani Men: Will your father let you attend the Aurat March? Meanwhile, my father at the Aurat March.”
Take a look:
The video has since been viewed over 335.8k times and has received over 2800 likes on Twitter.
In the first video, Lenna’s father could be seen answering a question by a reporter on the “purpose” of the ‘Aurat March’ as he advised the man to complete his homework in a proper manner.
The man further said that most of the laws, except for sexual harassment, are against women and those working in different sectors feel overlooked. “If you go to a court of law, or anywhere else, women’s voice is represented less. If you don’t know, then try sending a lone woman to a police station… or a court," the man said, urging the reporter to read more on gender studies.
The man's response has received widespread praise for his progressive outlook. His daughter took to Twitter to express her gratitude for her father's unwavering support, stating, "I have to add that it's a privilege in Pakistan to have a supportive father and it breaks my heart that so many women don't have that. I wish that for every girl, every young adult, and every woman."
The video of Lenna's father defending Aurat March has been hailed as a positive sign of change in Pakistani society. Many social media users have shown their support for the senior citizen.
Take a look:
