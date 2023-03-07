15 Hindu Students Injured After Being Attacked for Playing Holi in Pakistan Univ

Another student named Khet Kumar, who suffered wounds on his hand, said that the university's guards beat them up when they held a protest against the incident outside the vice-chancellor's office.

"We have filed an application with the police against the IJT and the security guards involved in thrashing and torturing us, but FIR has not been registered as yet," he said.

On the other hand, university officials denied that the IJT had any involvement in the incident. "None of the students involved in a brawl with the Hindu students belong to the IJT," Punjab University spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid told PTI.

Another spokesperson named Khurram Shahzad said that the administration had not given permission to the Hindu students to play Holi inside the premises.

"There would not have been any problem had the celebrations were observed indoors," he added.