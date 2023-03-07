15 Hindu Students Injured After Being Attacked for Playing Holi in Pakistan Univ
The incident took place in the Law College of Punjab University, where 30 Hindu students had gathered to play Holi.
The incident is said to have taken place in the Law College of Punjab University in Lahore, where around 30 Hindu students had gathered to play Holi.
"As students gathered on the lawns of the law college, the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists forcibly stopped them from celebrating Holi, which led to a clash resulting in injuries to 15 Hindu students," Kashif Brohi, a student and eyewitness, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Brohi also claimed that the students had taken prior permission from the university for the gathering.
Another student named Khet Kumar, who suffered wounds on his hand, said that the university's guards beat them up when they held a protest against the incident outside the vice-chancellor's office.
"We have filed an application with the police against the IJT and the security guards involved in thrashing and torturing us, but FIR has not been registered as yet," he said.
On the other hand, university officials denied that the IJT had any involvement in the incident. "None of the students involved in a brawl with the Hindu students belong to the IJT," Punjab University spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid told PTI.
Another spokesperson named Khurram Shahzad said that the administration had not given permission to the Hindu students to play Holi inside the premises.
"There would not have been any problem had the celebrations were observed indoors," he added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
