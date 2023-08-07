Delivery Agent ‘Eats Client’s Food’ In Viral Clip; Internet Finds It Misleading

A video capturing a delivery executive allegedly "eating a customer's food" has gone viral on Facebook, amassing a staggering 57.3k views. The footage shows the delivery agent waiting at a traffic signal. He appears to put his hand inside the delivery box and consume some of the food, while someone sneakily records the incident from their car.
Take a look:
The viral clip has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While the Facebook page has shared the clip, highlighting the alleged misconduct, others have come to the defense of the delivery executive.
Several netizens are suggesting that he could be consuming his own food and that the video might be misleading.
A Facebook user commented, “It could be his own food ,,they are very good and polite,,, I always got sealed food. Sorry to say ,,, we shouldn’t judge anyone.”
Check other reactions here, as well:
