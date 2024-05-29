'Violence With Fun': Panchayat Season 3's Ending Reminds Netizens Of Mirzapur

The much-awaited Panchayat Season 3 released on 28 May on Amazon Prime Video, and is getting good reviews from fans and critics alike. The third season follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who returns as Sachiv ji in the village of Phulera. On the other hand, the village is gearing up for elections to nominate the pradhan. There's a healthy dose of drama, comedy and some violence as well, and people took to social media to say that the ending of this season reminds them of Mirzapur Season 3, an action-crime series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal in lead roles.
People are binge-watching this series and have been saying that they are looking forward to the next season as well. An X user wrote, "Binge-watched Panchayat Season 3. It is funny, emotional and simple. Like the first two seasons, it is also the window of rural India and its problems. But the last episode felt like Mirzapur. Looking forward for the next season."
Another social media user, who didn't quite like this season, joked, "Who let Mirzapur writers in the writers' room of Panchayat? What a travesty of a season."
"Who would've thought that in the third season #Panchayat would turn into #Mirzapur!", commented an X user.
Take a look at the other reactions:
