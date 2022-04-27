ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out This Failsafe Twitter Hack To Ensure That Your Uber Is Never Cancelled

While your Uber rides are being cancelled, this Twitter user shares a foolproof method to ensure that they never are

Meghana Begani
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
You're in a lot of rush to get somewhere. You're already late, and you book your cab in a haste, only hoping the driver will arrive on time. Next thing you know, the driver has cancelled your ride with no explanations! Most of us have been in this situation more than once.

Standing in the middle of the road in this soul-sucking heat with no rickshaws, taxis or Ubers coming your way is never a good feeling, and it's almost like these cabs cancel on you when you need them the most.

Recently, Uber drivers have started asking customers where they want to be dropped. If the location isn't suitable to them, they simply cancel the ride. But don't worry, this Twitter user's smart hack will cover you the next time you're in a situation like this. Check it out:

Suyash, the user, shared a screenshot of a chat between a driver and a customer. In the chat, it is seen how the driver keeps asking for the location, and the customer responds saying "drop location" each time till the driver finally agrees.

Twitter users found the idea very smart and relatable and said they would use it the next time when they booked a cab. Here are some reactions from users online:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

However, everyone on Twitter has their own point of view. Along with praise, he received some criticism as well. Some users pointed out that the hack would eventually affect the Uber drivers, and how it's never a good idea to deceive a daily wage worker.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

