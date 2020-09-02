Uber’s ‘No Mask, No Ride’ Policy Now Extended to Riders: Report

Uber on Tuesday, 2 September, announced that its 'No Mask, No Ride' policy has been extended to customers globally as well. The feature will be first rolled out in North American and Latin American by the end of September and other regions will follow, reported Reuters.

The policy, released globally on 18 May, mandated drivers to wear a face-cover at all times during the ride. Drivers were required to take a selfie with a mask each day, before starting work and every ride. This policy has now been extended to riders as well.

Both parties can cancel the ride without penalty if they report the other party is not wearing a mask. Failure to comply to this policy can result in account deactivation.