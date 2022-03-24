ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

Zomato has garnered backlash on social media after announcing a new 10 minute delivery system.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zomato's 10 minute food delivery system draws flak online.</p></div>
i

Zomatos' new initiative, Zomato Instant, that plans to roll out 10 minute food delvieries has gained a lot of ire on social media, primarily due to worries about how this will affect the riders. Through time optimisation and giving specific instructions to restaurants during rush hours, the company hopes to fulfill orders in a 10 minute time frame.

Even though co-founder Deepinder Goyal has stressed that no delivery executives will be harmed or put under pressure after this new system comes into place, social media users are not convinced.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, most of them find it bizarre that a company would set such unrealistic goals for their riders. Many even pointed out that they didn't mind waiting for their food a bit longer, and found it unnecessary for their food to be delivered so soon.

Others have decided to take the announcement in a lighter sense and have made memes about the promises Zomato has made and how they will fulfill them. Check them out here:

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes
Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Is Calling Out Zomato’s 10 Minute Delivery Initiative Through Memes

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Do you think this new 10-minute initiative is practical?

Also Read

Woman Asks Where She Can Get SRK’s ‘Cool’ Necklace, Dharma Sends It to Her

Woman Asks Where She Can Get SRK’s ‘Cool’ Necklace, Dharma Sends It to Her

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×