ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

Ravi Shastri never fails to impress, and in his most recent Twitter posts, he embodied swag in a flashy avatar.

Meghana Begani
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle
i

Ravi Shastri is a popular choice for memes and jokes online owing to his colourful personality. Shastri is known to be a firm believer in the work hard, party harder principle since his playing days. The fact that Shastri hasn't changed much over the years is what has made him a social media favorite. Fans were perplexed by the former India head coach's colorful tweets and unusual captions.

Shastri posted this video to Twitter with the caption, "I forgot I even filmed this advertisement," suggesting that he had forgotten about it due to the high spirits of the party.

Ever since this video has surfaced, netizens have not been able to keep calm.

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT
Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Among all of this, Shastri's new Twitter bio, which sums up his current mood, has caught the attention of fans. "Happy hours always," reads the former India all-new rounder's Twitter bio, which explains his recent good mood.

Shastri's tweets have gone viral, capturing a lot of attention on social media. The former India all-rounder uses social media on occasion, but he has been particularly active on Twitter recently. fans online are loving his tweets and made memes.

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens Are Loving Ravi Shastri's Look as a Cool Drunk Uncle

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×