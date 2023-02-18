Video of an Elderly Woman Feeding Her Husband Is Melting Hearts Online
"This is what true love looks like", commented a user on the video.
It's true when they say that love knows no age and this heartwarming video of an elderly woman feeding her husband proves just that! And if you're having a bad day, this video is surely going to make you smile.
The video was shared on Instagram by a user and has gone viral since then, warming the hearts of people online. The video seems to be captured at a wedding function, where the adorable couple can be sitting next to each other.
The video has garnered over 11 million views and many heartwarming comments about the elderly couple.
Here are more comments:
Topics: Viral Video Old Couple wholesome
