'Choking Millions': Pollution From Chulhas Impacting Women in Delhi's Slums

The film highlights the barriers in the way of women’s access to clean cooking fuel: unaffordability of LPG, cultural beliefs and patriarchal household dynamics, lack of awareness about the ill effects of burning firewood and poverty.

“It is sad to see the discomfort that these women face while using the chulha as they end up inhaling the smoke. Many women have told me that they would love to cook on an LPG gas but most of these women are too poor to be able to afford a cylinder. Besides, they also have no financial bandwidth to spend on the health expenditure that comes along with the respiratory and other serious health impacts of burning chulhas,” said Rama.

The film has some gut-wrenching narratives – from a woman whose child suffered from burns due to accidental contact with the chulha to pregnant women who get nauseous every time they blow into the chulha, thus highlighting the human side of household air pollution in India.

It also draws attention towards the need to strengthen our national and state level policy initiatives for providing clean cooking fuels to poor households, as most households still cannot afford LPG cylinders and continue using chulha.