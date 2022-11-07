Explained | Why is the World's First Female Crash Test Dummy Significant?

A series of reports over the years have highlighted that women are at a higher risk of being killed or hurt in car crashes.

In 2019, a study by the University of Virginia found that seatbelt-wearing women were 73 percent more likely to suffer serious injuries in a frontal car crash as opposed to seatbelt-wearing men.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US showed that a woman driver is 17 percent more likely than a man to be killed in a car crash.

However, that is not all. When a woman is in a car crash she is up to three times more likely to suffer whiplash injuries (a neck injury due to forceful, rapid back-and-forth movement of the neck, like the cracking of a whip) in rear impacts in comparison with a man, BBC reported, quoting US goverment data. And though whiplash is not usually fatal, it can lead to physical disabilities.

"We know from injury statistics that if we look at low-severity impacts females are at higher risk. So, in order to ensure that you identify the seats that have the best protection for both parts of the population, we definitely need to have the part of the population at highest risk represented," Dr Linder told the BBC.