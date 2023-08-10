Viral: Flash Mob Performs Rocky-Rani's Hit Song 'What Jhumka?' At Times Square

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani continues to make waves in the box office, while also making headlines. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is also garnering global traction for its hit song, 'What Jhumka?'.

A recent video making rounds on social media features a stunning flash mob performance to the song, in New York’s iconic landmark, Times Square. The flash mob was organised by popular dancer Shiamak Davar’s USA troupe.

Take a look: