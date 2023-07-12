Alia & Ranveer Groove to the Beats of 'What Jhumka' From 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt groove to the beats for their new song, 'What Jhumka, from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released on 12. The film is all set to release on 28 July. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film revolves around the complexities of family dynamics.
The two actors can be seen setting the stage on fire with their moves. After the romantic track, 'Tum Kya Mile', sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the recent release is crooned by Jonita Gandhi and Arijit Singh, and the music is composed by Pritam.
Take a look at the song here:
The song has incorporated the lyrics and the tune of Asha Bhosle’s classic song 'Jhumka Gira Re'.
Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will mark Johar's comeback on the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. The filmmaker's last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.
