News Channel Mistaking Edward Snowden As ‘RRR’ Actor; Leaves Netizens in Splits
The news anchor was conducting a telephonic interview with the actor, Edward Sonnenblick after RRR's Oscar win
In a new 'Mister McAdams' type of incident, the news channel Times Now mistakenly shows the American whistleblower Edward Snowden's picture during an interaction with RRR actor Edward Sonnenblick. This goof-up has left the internet in splits.
The hilarious incident happened after RRR won an Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu', while the news anchor was conducting a telephonic interview with the actor, Edward Sonnenblick.
In the video, the news anchor was asking the actor, Edward Sonnenblick, about 'Naatu Naatu's' global success, while a picture of Snowden is on the screen.
Eventually, the news team realised the gaffe, corrected his name and removed Snowden's picture. But by then the netizens had already taken to the internet and responded to the funny mix-up with their hilarious takes.
Many even started tagging Edward Snowden for some comments on the Oscar win. One user wrote, "Snowden, you made it into Oscars as an actor as per Indian Media. Any comments?"
Another user attempted to explain how the goof-up must have happened. He wrote, "I think I found out why Snowden's picture got associated with the RRR movie. It is because he has given a lot of interviews on 'Nato', which these fellows thought was actually the songs 'Naatu Naatu' which won the Oscar and hence put his picture."
Nevertheless, the netizens had some funny memes to share. Check here:
Topics: RRR Times Now Edward snowden
