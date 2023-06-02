This Woman’s Breakdancing Video In Saree And Heels Has Gone Viral

A recent video of a woman breakdancing has gone viral on the internet. The video appears to be shot at an event where the woman named Jenisha effortlessly performs breakdancing while wearing a saree and heels.
During the performance, people at the event watch in amazement and cheer her on. Jenisha is a choreographer and a breakdancer from Nepal. The video was shared on Instagram by nepalhiphopfoundation01.
Since its upload, the video has garnered over 15.5 million views and counting. Many viewers have left comments appreciating the dancer. One user wrote, "saree and those heels, awesome girl. Hat's off"
Another user commented, "Wow!! No matter what or where no matter what race or background real hip hop is universal"
Here are some more comments:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)