ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal Boy Sings ‘Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge’ From 'Border'; Stuns The Internet

The video was shared by an IAS officer and it has garnered more than 100K views

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Nepal Boy Sings ‘Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge’ From 'Border'; Stuns The Internet
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A boy from Nepal is going viral for his golden voice on the internet. In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, the school boy mesmerises the crowd with his rendition of 'Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the 1997 hit movie Border. The song was originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.

The clip was shared by an IAS officer Dr Sumita Mishra with a caption in Hindi that read, "Talent is everywhere. Brilliant. Such a young age and such amazing talent!"

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the video was posted, it caught netizen's attention and they were quite impressed by the young boy's talent. Complimenting the boy, they left encouraging comments on the post.

A user wrote, "Tears came to my eyes listening to the song, Amazing talent!"

Another user wrote, "Outstanding voice"

Also Read

Watch This Toddler From US Enjoy An Indian Meal in This Adorable Video

Watch This Toddler From US Enjoy An Indian Meal in This Adorable Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   trending 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×