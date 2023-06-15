ADVERTISEMENT

This Republic Bharat Anchor Covering Cyclone Biparjoy Is Peak Newsroom Comedy

This is not the first time netizens have been left in splits by anchor Sweta Tripathi's dramatic news coverage.

Published
As Cyclone Biparjoy threatens to unleash its fury near Jakhau port in Kutch, the preparations for the impending disaster are in full swing. Alongside the government's efforts, newsrooms are also gearing up to report on the calamity.

However, amidst the seriousness of the situation, some news anchors have managed to add a touch of theatrics and bizarre twists to their coverage.

Enter Republic Bharat, where anchor Sweta Tripathi takes reporting to new heights of melodrama and pretends to brave the cyclone...within the four walls of the newsroom. Reporting from the comfort of her cozy studio clearly could not deter her from unleashing her inner storm chaser.

Out of the several viral clips making rounds on social media, one shows her reporting from inside a CGI-made helicopter while another shows her armed with an umbrella, as she parades across the studio and sways to the beat of a fictional breeze.

"We have now reached Gujarat's Dwarka, and it's so intense that even standing here is a challenge," she proclaims, flaunting her acting chops. Slow claps for the dedication!

Needless to say, Twitter users are having a field day with these clips surfacing. Replying to one of the now-viral videos, a social media user jokes, "Phir bhi dil hai hindustaani was ahead of its time".

Check out other hilarious reactions here:

