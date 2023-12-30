Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This New Year's, Here Are Some 'Kaafi Real' Self-Care Tips (Neta Edition)

This year's self-care theme is "eat, sleep, ignore and repeat."

Aroop Mishra
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
This New Year's, Here Are Some 'Kaafi Real' Self-Care Tips (Neta Edition)
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As the curtain falls on 2023, several notable events that unfolded in Indian politics shaped the year. But for our politicians, they mastered the art of self-care and ignorance, regardless of the chaos around them, be it the horrors of relentless violence in Manipur or the suspension of 146 MPs (Members of Parliament) from both Houses of Parliament.

We have curated some 'kaafi real' self-care tips that you will need in 2024 (Neta edition):

  • 01/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 02/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 03/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 04/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 05/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 06/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 07/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 08/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
  • 09/09

    Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.

    (Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real comic by Aroop Mishra.</p></div>
Also Read

This Children’s Day, Kids In Gaza Need Your Attention

This Children’s Day, Kids In Gaza Need Your Attention

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×